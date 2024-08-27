ADVERTISEMENT

Health minister takes grim view of spike in seasonal diseases

Published - August 27, 2024 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Health Minister took officials of the health department to task for the spike in seasonal diseases, including dengue. In a review meeting chaired by him at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Medical, Health and Family Welfare Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha directed the officials to set up a control room at the State level under the direct supervision of Director of Public Health. The district level control rooms will be under the district collectors.

The minister tasked the officials of the control room to have details of the victims of seasonal diseases who are being treated in all government and private hospitals in the State. The minister directed officials to provide instructions for better control of the spread of diseases and better treatment to the victims of seasonal diseases.

The minister asked the officials to undertake a special drive against dengue in the State.

