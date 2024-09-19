ADVERTISEMENT

Health Minister inaugurates Medical College and Hospital in Narsampet

Published - September 19, 2024 08:58 pm IST - WARANGAL

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha inaugurating the government medical college and general hospital building complex in Narsampet, Warangal district, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Health Minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha said on Thursday that the State government endeavoured to make Warangal district a major health hub in the State.

Trauma care centres will be set in Warangal and elsewhere in Telangana to ensure emergency medical care for accident-victims in the ‘golden hour’ for saving lives, he said, adding that the new building for Osmania General Hospital will be constructed on a sprawling 31 acres in Hyderabad at an estimated expenditure of ₹2,000 crore.

He was speaking after inaugurating the new Government Medical College and General Hospital complex constructed at a cost of ₹183 crore in Narsampet on Thursday.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has already approved the establishment of the Medical College in Narsampet with an annual intake of 50 MBBS seats for 2024-25 academic year. With the addition of eight new medical colleges in the current academic year, the total number of government medical colleges in the State has risen to 34.

Minister for Revenue and Information & Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Minister for Forests and Environment Konda Surekha, Mahabubabad MP P. Balram Naik, Narsampet MLA D. Madhava Reddy and others were present.

Outlining the initiatives of the Congress government to strengthen health infrastructure and public health care delivery system, the Minister said that around 4,000 vacant posts, including professors, assistant professors and associate professors have already been filled up.

About 7,000 nursing personnel have been recruited and another notification has been issued to give postings to 2,500 more nursing personnel, he added.

Later, the Health Minister inaugurated an Indira mahila canteen on the premises of the new medical college building.

