Health dept. seeks reopening of IT companies in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD

13 September 2021 19:37 IST

No reason to delay as employees and their family members are fully vaccinated, says DPH

Officials of the State Health department has urged the managements of IT companies in Hyderabad to call employees back to their respective offices, which have been shut since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in March last year. The IT employees have been working from home since then.

A similar request by the State IT department to resume work from office in the fourth week of July had met with fears and concerns related to safety on the part of the employees.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao on Monday requested the managements to resume work from office, stating that the employees and their family members are 100% vaccinated and that the daily COVID caseload is on the decline.

“Apart from your employees, livelihoods to lakhs of people are dependent on the IT companies, such as food vendors. The State’s economy improves if our livelihoods improve. The Health department requests the managements to reopen the offices,” said Dr Srinivasa Rao. A representation was sent to the State IT department as well as the companies.

In July, employees of the companies in Hyderabad had expressed reservations about returning to offices, saying that they do not feel safe and fear passing on the infection to their family members. Many opined that reopening the offices and schools might pave the way for the third wave of COVID-19 pandemic, while asking who will take care of their children at home since schools had not reopened then.

Dr Srinivasa Rao said that there have been no clusters or outbreak of COVID cases in the three months after the most recent lockdown was lifted in the State. The number of tests in a day ranged from 60,000 to 1 lakh, and positivity rate stood at 0.4%.

It has been around 10 days that schools, colleges, and other educational institutions were reopened in the State. The turnout of students is 45% in government schools abd around 25% in private schools.

“Our health staff has screened 1.15 lakh people and only 55 students have tested positive. There have been no cluster of cases in schools, and we have not yet come across a school where more than five cases were reported,” the senior health officer said.