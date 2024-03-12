GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Health department to fill 4,356 vacancies at 26 government medical colleges

March 12, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Health department is gearing up to address the shortage of personnel in government medical colleges by hiring 4,356 personnel on contract/outsourcing basis. Currently, the State has 26 government medical colleges with a total of 7,357 sanctioned posts. However, only 3,001 of these positions have been filled, leaving 4,356 vacant.

On February 14, Health Minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha conducted a workshop with the health secretary, Director of Medical Education (DME), and all principals of government medical colleges. The workshop aimed to assess and address the long-standing vacancies in teaching cadre within these institutions.

The unfilled positions consist of 498 professors, 786 associate professors, 1,459 assistant professors, 412 tutors, and 1,201 senior resident positions. To ensure compliance with upcoming National Medical Commission (NMC) inspections and the renewal of permissions for existing medical colleges, the government has decided to fill these faculty vacancies on a contract basis.

On March 11, the government issued recruitment orders, detailing the salaries for various positions. Professors will receive ₹ 1.9 lakh, associate professors ₹ 1.5 lakh, assistant professors ₹ 1.25 lakh, senior residents ₹ 92,575, and tutors ₹55,000.

The district committee, chaired by district Collectors, will oversee the recruitment process in accordance with the provided guidelines.

