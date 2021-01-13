Health department receives 20,000 doses of Covaxin

Along with 3.64 lakh doses of Covishield, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, the Telangana Health department has received 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said beneficiaries of Covaxin will be asked to sign a consent form. It will not be asked of those who will receive Covishield vaccine.

Health department officials have started to transport the vaccine doses from the State Vaccine Centre in Hyderabad to other districts.