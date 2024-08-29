Health Department officials visit government hospitals amid rising seasonal diseases

As more and more seasonal diseases are being reported from across Telangana, senior officials of the Health department are visiting various government hospitals to ensure that adequate medical services are being provided to the public.

On Wednesday, the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare visited the Institute of Tropical and Communicable Diseases (ITCD). The Managing Director of Telangana Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TGMSIDC) inspected Niloufer Hospital, the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH) visited Osmania General Hospital, the Director of Medical Education (DME) visited King Koti District Hospital and the Commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) examined Gandhi Hospital.

“ITCD, being a major centre for seasonal diseases, is currently handling a high number of out-patients (OP), while the inpatient (IP) numbers remain manageable with approximately 50% of beds still available. This indicates that there is no critical situation at present,” stated R.V. Karnan, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare. He also mentioned that a new outpatient building is being prepared to accommodate the rising demand and will be operational in about a month.

Dr. J Ajaya Kumar, TVVP Commissioner, who inspected Gandhi Hospital, said, “I interacted with the medical staff and patients during my visit. There are not many dengue cases here; out of 86 fever cases, only 12 were confirmed as dengue positive. Additionally, sanitation facilities and human resources were found to be satisfactory.”

At Osmania General Hospital, Dr. B Ravinder Nayak, Director of Public Health, reported that only three out of 15 admitted fever cases were dengue positive. “This year, the department is adopting a proactive approach to managing seasonal diseases,” he added.

The officials are scheduled to continue their inspections on Friday. The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare will visit District Hospital at Kondapur and CHC Chevella; the MD of TGMSIDC will inspect Area Hospital Vanasthalipuram and CHC Ibrahimpatnam; the DPH will visit CHC Rajendranagar and CHC Shamshabad; the DME will examine CHC Hayathnagar and CHC Ghatkesar; and the TVVP Commissioner will visit Area Hospital Patancheru and CHC Medchal.