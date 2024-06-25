ADVERTISEMENT

Health department allocates ₹406.75 crore to DME for FY 2024-25

Updated - June 25, 2024 06:07 pm IST

Published - June 25, 2024 06:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare department of the Telangana government has issued an order releasing ₹406.75 crore to the Director of Medical Education (DME). This allocation will be used to pay salaries to doctors and medical staff for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the order issued by Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu on June 23, ₹123.32 crore is designated for the headquarter office (DME), while ₹283.43 crore will be distributed among teaching hospitals, medical colleges, nursing colleges and paramedical training programmes.

The DME has been instructed to take necessary action to utilise the funds for their intended purposes and to submit a utilisation certificate or statement of expenditure to the government for the sanctioned amount, the order stated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US