Health department allocates ₹406.75 crore to DME for FY 2024-25

The Health, Medical and Family Welfare department of the Telangana government has issued an order releasing ₹406.75 crore to the Director of Medical Education (DME). This allocation will be used to pay salaries to doctors and medical staff for the fiscal year 2024-25.

According to the order issued by Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu on June 23, ₹123.32 crore is designated for the headquarter office (DME), while ₹283.43 crore will be distributed among teaching hospitals, medical colleges, nursing colleges and paramedical training programmes.

The DME has been instructed to take necessary action to utilise the funds for their intended purposes and to submit a utilisation certificate or statement of expenditure to the government for the sanctioned amount, the order stated.