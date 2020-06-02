Health depart. yet to evolve new strategy as cases spike

HYDERABAD

02 June 2020 23:08 IST

Officials are still relying on precautions such as surveillance, wearing masks and sanitisation measures

As COVID-19 cases are increasing exponentially, people are wondering about Telangana Health department’s strategy ahead. Currently, new methods are not being conceived. Rather, officials are relying on existing strategies, including surveillance activities. Besides, there is heavy dependence on precautions taken by people such as wearing masks, and sanitisation measures after returning home from outside.

Out of the total 2,792 cases till June 1, 872 COVID-19 cases were reported in the past one week, indicating the sharp spike. Senior officials from the department said that they would continue surveillance on deaths, people suffering from Influenza Like Illness (ILI), Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). If there is spike in deaths or any of the respiratory problems in a locality, health officials and staff will take measures to know if coronavirus is spreading there.

If more than 15 COVID-19 cases are detected, the locality will be detected as a containment zone to contain the spread of the infectious disease. Though contact tracing is going on, they said it has become a task with the high load of cases. “Besides the surveillance activities, we will increase Information Education and Communication (IEC) activities to make people aware about precautions that have to be taken,” said a senior official. As the chain of coronavirus transmission is becoming thick and long with increased movement of people post lockdown relaxations, the Health department officials are relying heavily on precautions taken by people who step out, to avoid the spread of the infection.

Advertising

Advertising

This became clear as the main essence of a press meet held by Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy and Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao on May 30 was that people have to take responsibility and follow measures to avoid transmission of the virus. They cited case studies of how recklessness of some people led to the virus spread. The officials stressed that people have to (1) wear mask (2) maintain physical distancing (3) maintain personal hygiene.