Health checkup package at NIMS

HYDERABAD

19 February 2020 21:55 IST

STAFF REPORTER HYDERABAD

Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) on Wednesday launched 13 forms of health checkup. The package includes whole body checkup (₹ 2100), women wellness check-up (₹ 4,700), respiratory checkup (₹1,500), cardiac health checkup (₹3,800), bones and joint health checkup (₹2,400), kidney health checkup (₹1,900), cancer screening (Male ₹2,000, female ₹3,500). It is offered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. People have to carry prescription if they are on any medication. For details, contact 040-23489244, 23489000, and dial 040-23489782 for emergency.

