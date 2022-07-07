Health care start-up to sponsor nutrition for 100 athletes

British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming interacting with officials of Bbetter during the launch of nutritious programme for 100 athletes from across the country, in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hyderabad-based health care start-up Bbetter kicked off ‘Khelengebehetar’ (will play better) campaign to sponsor nutrition to 100 Indian athletes here on Thursday.

Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner, and Raju Vanapala, CEO of Way2News, Prithvi Chaitanya, Head of Partnerships, T-Hub, Ajay Sakhamuri (founder of MyClassBoard), graced the launch.

Bbetter received an encouraging response of over 1,700-plus registrations and from them 100 athletes were shortlisted from across the country and in different disciplines including badminton, powerlifting, Paralympic sports, boxing, football.

In the programme, every athlete would receive a monthly subscription of their chosen supplements. This is Bbetter’s first step, reaching out to such athletes who hold the potential to break records when given the opportunity.

Arati Patil, who is an international Para-Badminton player, said coming from humble beginnings, information as well as access to nutrition supplements was limited.

“And nutrition plays an important part in every athlete’s journey. This initiative will have a significant impact on the lives of the budding athletes, and I am happy to be a part,” she said.

“Upcoming athletes face a lot of challenges and it is welcoming to see an initiative from Bbetter to address one of these challenges. Access to high quality nutrition will have a positive impact on the Indian sports fraternity,” Dr. Fleming said.

“We thank Dr Andrew Fleming for launching our #KhelengeBehetar campaign that supports Indian athletes with nutrition sponsorship. The sponsorship is sure to boost the morale and performance of Indian athletes and will help them achieve more medals for the country,” Ch. Srikanth, founder & CEO of Bbetter said.

