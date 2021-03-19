Health budget increased by only ₹109 crore

HYDERABAD

19 March 2021 02:00 IST

Health budget only 2.72% of total ₹2.30 lakh crore

There are no major surprises is budget allocation to the health sector in the 2021-22 financial year. Compared to the last financial year, it increased by only ₹109 crore.

In the financial year 2020-21, ₹6,186 crore was allotted to the Health Department, which constituted 3.38% of the total ₹1.82 lakh crore budget. And in the financial year 2020-21, ₹6,295 crore was allotted to Health Department which constitutes 2.72% of the total ₹2.30 lakh crore budget.

When the allocation to the department is compared, this financial year’s budget increased by only ₹109 crore. In terms of percentage, it is a drop compared to the previous financial year.

Advertising

Advertising

The State Health Department has been in the centre of attention among people from the past one year as people underwent COVID-19 tests, treatment, vaccination, at government health facilities. The scale of attention was never witnessed in the Health Department ever. People demanded more from the government health facilities.

The ₹6,295 crore budget includes ₹3,883 crore for ‘Establishment Expenditure’ and ₹1,933 crore for ‘Scheme Expenditure’.

One of the new features under finances ear marked under Director of Medical Education is funds for Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) which was established in Gachibowli after COVID-19 pandemic broke out in 2020. ₹2 crore was allotted for the institute.

While there is a demand for medical services at government hospitals including Osmania General Hospital and Gandhi Hospital, zero funds were allocated for construction of medical colleges and hospitals. Like wise, funds were not allotted for maintenance of equipment in teaching hospitals and for purchase of diagnostic reagents and disposable.