Health authorities gear up for Medaram Jatara

More than 78% in the district fully vaccinated against COVID-19, says official

Health authorities are gearing up to tackle the threat of resurgence of COVID-19 during the ensuing Sammakka-Saralamma jatara scheduled to be held in Medaram village in Tadvai mandal from February 16 to 19.

The biennial tribal congregation draws multitudes of devotees to Medaram in Telangana’s tribal heartland of Mulugu district.

To stem the spread of coronavirus during the next month’s jatara, the health authorities have already initiated a multi-pronged strategy to spread awareness on COVID appropriate behaviour, conduct next phase of fever survey for constant surveillance of fever cases and achieve 100% second dose COVID-19 vaccination soon.

According to sources in the Health department, the district has already achieved cent percent first dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage of the eligible adults.

The fever surveillance teams have conducted house-to-house survey in Medaram and its adjoining villages including Kannepalli and Jampangavai in the past few weeks, sources said.

The district has only three active COVID-19 cases at present, Mulugu District Medical and Health Officer Appaiah said.

All the eligible adults in the district have been vaccinated with one dose and more than 78% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Around 1100 households have been surveyed as part of the fever survey so far, Dr. Appaiah said, adding that the survey will continue in the entire district.

Special arrangements have been made at the jatara site in Medaram to make frequent announcements through public address system on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and precautionary measures such as wearing of masks ahead of the next month’s jatara.