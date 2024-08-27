Headmaster’s voluntary initiative helps remote tribal hamlet get a ‘kutcha’ road in Bhadrachalam Agency

The headmaster of a local school in the remote Burugupadu village of Telangana’s Charla mandal has taken up the task of laying a ‘kutcha’ road to the forest fringe village to facilitate access to ambulance services for the residents of the far-flung tribal hamlet, especially during rainy season.

Moved by the plight of a pregnant tribal woman of Burugupadu, who was carried in a ‘doli’ (makeshift stretcher) to the nearby road point by her family members recently, Veeraswamy, headmaster of the Mandal Parishad Primary School, mobilised the villagers to take up construction of a ‘kutcha’ road.

Last week, the villagers built a 1.5-km ‘kutcha’ road under the supervision of the headmaster, who spent his own money for hiring a tractor and procuring soil materials, sources said. His voluntary initiative came in for praise from residents of the far-flung tribal habitation.

They sought intervention of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Bhadrachalam, to ensure a ‘pucca’ road to the interior tribal habitation, predominantly inhabited by the Gutti Koyas, to provide hassle-free access to emergency medical services.