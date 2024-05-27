GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Headmaster spearheads ‘AI-powered campaign’ on social media to boost student enrolment in ZPHS, Vattemla

The AI-powered campaign is aimed at spreading awareness about the advantages of studying in the State-run school endowed with well-qualified and experienced teachers

Published - May 27, 2024 08:24 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
ZPHS, Vattemla, Headmaster, K Suryanarayana, who is spearheading AI-powered campaign to boost student enrolment in Rajanna Sircilla district. Photo Credit: Arrangement

In a novel campaign to boost enrolment in the Zilla Parishad High School at Vattemla in Rajanna Sircilla district, the school headmaster K Suryanarayana is spearheading an AI-powered campaign on social media to increase student enrolment in the State-run school in the ensuing new academic year.

The novel idea struck him when his daughter, who is studying B.Tech III year at IIITDM-Kancheepuram in Tamil Naidu, explained to him about the multifarious applications of AI during her recent visit to her native place for summer vacation.

Translating the idea into action, he claimed to have created a ‘virtual AI anchor’, a computerised avatar, to highlight the benefits of studying in the ZPHS, Vattemla, near the famous temple town of Vemulawada.

“The ‘AI anchor’ reads out a text in Telugu highlighting the salient features of the ZPHS such as English medium instruction, well-qualified teachers, mid-day meals, free textbooks, two pairs of school uniform, digital lessons through T-Sat channel and so on,” Mr Suryanarayana said.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said efforts are on to increase student enrolment in the school with the help of all stakeholders.

The AI-powered campaign is aimed at spreading awareness about the advantages of studying in the State-run school endowed with well-qualified and experienced teachers. The ZPHS, Vattemla, recorded 100% results in the SSC exams last year.

