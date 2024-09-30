Headmaster of Zilla Parishad Secondary School suspended on charges of misbehaving with girl students

Chava Srinivasa Rao, headmaster of the Zilla Parishad Secondary School (ZPSS), Paladugu, in Wyra mandal of Khammam district, has been suspended on charges of misbehaving with girl students of classes 9and 10.

The action follows the registration of a case against Srinivasa Rao under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (PoCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaints lodged by the parents of the aggrieved girl students, sources said.

In an order issued on September 30, 2024, Regional Joint Director of School Education, Warangal, K. Satyanarayana Reddy placed Srinivasa Rao under suspension with immediate effect.

