Head of EME visits MCEME

Lt.Gen. Varma visited various faculties, simulator development division and its projects for field army

Director General of the Corps of Electronics and Electrical Engineering and senior commandant, Lt. Gen. Tumul Varma visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lt.Gen. Tumul Varma, Director General of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering, visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering.

MCEME commandant Lt.Gen. J.S. Sidana briefed him about training activities, best practices and innovative training methodologies at the MCEME.

Lt.Gen. Varma visited various faculties, simulator development division and its projects for field army. A release said a large number of trainees from friendly countries of India were undergoing training at the college.