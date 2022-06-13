Head of EME visits MCEME
Lt.Gen. Varma visited various faculties, simulator development division and its projects for field army
Lt.Gen. Tumul Varma, Director General of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering, visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering.
MCEME commandant Lt.Gen. J.S. Sidana briefed him about training activities, best practices and innovative training methodologies at the MCEME.
Lt.Gen. Varma visited various faculties, simulator development division and its projects for field army. A release said a large number of trainees from friendly countries of India were undergoing training at the college.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.