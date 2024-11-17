Head of anti-ragging panel at Khammam medical college accused of humiliating student

A faculty member of Government Medical College in Khammam, who is entrusted with preventing ragging, has been accused of humiliating a first-year student by having his head shaved after senior students made fun of his hair style.

According to principal S. Rajeshwara Rao, the student, a resident of Mulugu district, was allegedly harassed by second-year students over his hairstyle, which they likened to a ‘Chinese’ style. Unable to withstand the ridicule, the student trimmed his hair to avoid further attention.

The matter eventually came to the notice of the college’s anti-ragging committee in charge and assistant professor Rahman. However, instead of addressing the senior students’ alleged misconduct, Dr. Rahman took the student to a salon on November 12 and had his head shaved, said Dr. Rajeshwara Rao.

Feeling deeply humiliated, the student lodged a complaint with the principal the next day. In response, the principal referred the matter to the Director of Medical Education (DME), and a committee was formed to investigate the allegations. “Dr. Rahman has since been removed from his position on the anti-ragging committee, with further action pending the committee’s report. This is a serious issue, and appropriate measures will be taken once the investigation concludes,” said Dr. Rajeshwara Rao.

Minister for Health C. Damodar Rajanarasimha expressed his strong disapproval of ragging in medical colleges, particularly in light of a recent case at Government Medical College in Khammam. The Minister held a teleconference with senior officials on Sunday to address the issue and ordered strict action against those responsible.

The Minister stressed the need for awareness programmes in all medical colleges to educate students about the harmful consequences of ragging. He suggested involving the police to strengthen these efforts and ensure a safe environment for all students.

He advised senior officials to safeguard students’ futures by eradicating ragging. “Senior students should maintain a friendly rapport with their juniors rather than intimidating them,” he said.