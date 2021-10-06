Head Constable with Cyberabad police killed in road accident

Hyderabad:

06 October 2021 17:39 IST

He served in the Department for more than 20 years.

A head constable with Shamshabad police station was killed in a road accident at KPHB Colony in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The victim, Bairi Eswaraiah (43) from Kamala Prasanna Nagar, Kukatpally, was returning home from work when he crashed his car into a tipper on the KPHB flyover around 12.30 a.m. He served in the Department for more than 20 years.

According to KPHB Colony police, the victim phoned his wife Swapna Devi at 9 p.m. to inform her that he was going on escort duty and he might be late.

Around 12.30 police called Ms. Devi to inform her that while returning home via Madhapur, Eswaraiah, met with an accident, after the tipper driver applied sudden brakes without giving proper indications, as a result, her husband lost control and crashed into the heavy vehicle from behind.

The head constable suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Remedy Hospital for immediate medical assistance, from where he was shifted to Sunshine Hospital, Secunderabad for better treatment. However, when they reached the hospital around 3.20 a.m. Eswaraiah was pronounced brought dead by the duty doctors. Based on Ms. Devi’s complaint, a case was registered against the tipper driver Mohammed Ajaj, and a probe is on.

The victim’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.