HDFC COVID Support Scholarship given

HDFC Bank COVID Crisis Support Scholarship was given to 25 children of Telangana police personnel, who lost their lives fighting COVID-19 .

The scholarship was part of Parivartan, the bank’s umbrella brand for all social responsibility initiatives. The scholarship programme is meant for school students as well as those pursuing UG, PG and diploma courses. Under this scholarship scheme, students have been provided with one-time financial assistance ranging from ₹15,000 to ₹75,000.

The demand drafts were handed over to students by Branch Banking Head Tarun Chaudhry, DGP M Mahender Reddy and other officials.