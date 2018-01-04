HCA Special General Meeting on Jan. 7

The Apex Council of Hyderabad Cricket Association has sent letters to all its affiliated members informing about the Special General Meeting to be held on January 7 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium (Uppal) here.

In a letter signed by G. Vivekanand, president of Hyderabad Cricket Association, the agenda for the meeting included considering objections, suggestions, if any, to confirm and ratify the Regulations (bye-laws) of the HCA made as per the recommendations of the Justice Lodha Committee (in terms of the directions of the Honourable Supreme Court) which were unanimously resolved in the SGM on July 2, last year to adapt the same in its entirety in letter and spirit.

Revised copy circulated

“A revised copy of the HCA bye-laws is circulated herewith for perusal of the members,” Mr. Vivek said in the letter. “Adoption and implementation of the amended bye-laws of the HCA and to take necessary action against individuals for working against the interest of the HCA and misconduct and indiscipline,” the letter emphasised.

Interestingly, the letter also mentioned that since the Secretary failed to call the said SGM despite the Apex Council direction to hold the same, the Council is going ahead with this meeting (on January 7).

It is also informed that HCA Secretary T. Seshnarayan also sent notices regarding the SGM on the same date.