HCA president inaugurates cricket facilities in Mahabubnagar

January 08, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MAHABUBNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

HCA president A. Jagan Mohan Rao (right) with Congress MLA Y. Srinivas Reddy and others during the inauguration of new facilities at Mahabubnagar Cricket Association stadium.

President of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) A. Jagan Mohan Rao has inaugurated a pavilion and a few dressing rooms at Mahabubnagar Cricket Association Stadium. The facilities had been built at ₹25 lakh.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Rao, who was accompanied by local Congress MLA Y. Srinivas Reddy and office-bearers of the association, said since Mahabubnagar is the home district of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, they felt it apt to give a fillip to cricket across the State, beginning with Mahabubnagar.

“Our Chief Minister is a former football player and has an avid interest in sports... We will construct cricket stadia and set up HCA academies for the benefit of rural talent,” he said.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Rao said that after the India-England Test match, scheduled to begin on January 25 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad, focus would shift to the development of cricket in districts.

HCA secretary Devraj, vice-president Daljit Singh, treasurer Srinivas, councillor Sunil Agarwal, Mahabubnagar Cricket Association secretary Raj Shekar were among those present.

