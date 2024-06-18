HCA pays arrears and settles power bill dispute with TSSPDCL

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president A. Jaganmohan Rao and secretary Devraj put “a permanent end to the power dispute with Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL)”. Mr. Rao said that the Apex Council had cleared all the pending power bills with TSSPDCL since the year 2015, of about ₹ 1.64 crore which was outstanding. This power bill dispute had often put the HCA in a fix, especially just before major international matches and most frequently during the IPL. Even in the last edition, power supply was disrupted before the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings match. However, there was no disruption in the training sessions of the two teams with the Chennai Super Kings completing its schedule late in the evening under lights and the floodlights were on thanks to the backup facility of generators. “We paid around ₹15 lakh as the first instalment during the IPL. He said that we thought of paying the remaining amount in four to five instalments, but keeping in mind the reputation of HCA, we settled the total bill in a single settlement. Today, we handed over an amount of ₹1,48,94,521 cheque to the TSSPDCL CMD Musharraf Ali Farooqui,” the HCA chief said. Mr. Rao also pleaded with Mr. Farooqui to take action against the officials who cut the electricity while the cricketers were practising during the IPL. Because of those officials’ actions the brand image of Hyderabad and Telangana is badly damaged in this power dispute. IPL teams and cricketers were suffered by these officials during the IPL,” HCA president said.

