HCA meeting expected to resolve nagging issues

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) secretary T. Seshnarayan has called for an annual general meeting on July 21 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here with an agenda which includes appointment of ombudsman, Ethics Officer, Standing Committee and Cricket Committee, and adoption of Rules of Procedure for conducting elections.

New guidelines

Significantly, the agenda also includes appointment of HCA representative for BCCI meetings, framing of new guidelines for affiliation to new districts and approval of budget for the year 2019-20.

HCA CEO Panduranga Murthy told The Hindu that the meeting would be chaired by president in-charge Anil Kumar.

In fact, HCA top brass has already written to the State Election Commissioner to spare the services of a Commissioner to be the Returning Officer as and when the HCA elections are scheduled. Originally, HCA sought the Election Commission to nominate an official by July 1.

“They are in the process of exploring the authority to monitor the HCA elections,” Mr. Murthy said to a query.

There is hope that the upcoming meeting would put an end to the many long-pending issues, the most important being the announcement of schedule of elections and the procedure.

“We sincerely look forward to resolve all pending issues including the crucial membership issue to players which has been a bone of contention in the past,” says a former HCA Secretary.

But with the HCA implementing most of the Justice Lodha guidelines and the Committee of Administrators itself repeatedly expressing a serious desire to pave way for a democratically-elected body to be in place, this AGM could well be what the cricketing fraternity should be eagerly looking for to resolve all sport-related issues ahead of the next season as this would also mean having qualified selection panels to pick the State teams in different age groups.