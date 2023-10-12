ADVERTISEMENT

HCA elections on October 20

October 12, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST

Subramanyam V V 6688

Senior BRS leader P.L. Srinivas who filed the nomination for the president’s post in Hyderabad Cricket Association elections.

HYDERABAD

Former cricketer and selector, Amarnath, and senior BRS leader P.L. Srinivas filed nominations from their respective groups for the post of president in the Hyderabad Cricket Association elections to be held on October 20.

Amarnath, retired Superintendent in Customs and Central Excise, played for Hyderabad in the Moin-ud-Dowla Gold Cup under the captaincy of Shivlal Yadav, and was also in the Ranji Trophy camp in mid-80s.

He was also a selector for 12 years and a two-time executive committee member of HCA.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have been associated with HCA for close to three decades in different capacities and I am aware of what is needed to meet the aspirations of the cricketing fraternity,” Amarnath said.

The other members of Amarnath’s panel who filed nominations for different posts include R. Devraj (secretary), G. Srinivas Rao (vice-president), C. Sanjeev Reddy (treasurer), Chitti Sreedhar (joint secretary) and Sunil Kumar (councillor).

From the PL Srinivas panel which is named as HHCA (Honest, Hardworking Hyderabad Cricket Association), the other nominations include C. Babu Rao (vice-president), R.M. Bhasker (secretary), Rohit Agarwal (joint secretary), Gerard Carr (treasurer) and D.A.J. Walter (councillor).

Mr. Srinivas said that his panel, if elected, would take all necessary measures to clean up “the mess in the HCA”.

“As everyone knows, I am not coming to HCA for any personal benefits. Since, I felt the other members of this group are like-minded and have genuine passion for cricket and the players’ interests at heart, I decided to contribute in my own way to make efforts to regain past glory of Hyderabad cricket,” Srinivas said.

The nominations conclude on October 13 and the scrutiny will be done on October 14. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 16.

Former cricketer and selector Amarnath who filed nomination for president’s post in the Hyderabad Cricket Association elections.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US