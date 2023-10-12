HCA elections on October 20

October 12, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST

HYDERABAD

Former cricketer and selector, Amarnath, and senior BRS leader P.L. Srinivas filed nominations from their respective groups for the post of president in the Hyderabad Cricket Association elections to be held on October 20.

Amarnath, retired Superintendent in Customs and Central Excise, played for Hyderabad in the Moin-ud-Dowla Gold Cup under the captaincy of Shivlal Yadav, and was also in the Ranji Trophy camp in mid-80s.

He was also a selector for 12 years and a two-time executive committee member of HCA.

“I have been associated with HCA for close to three decades in different capacities and I am aware of what is needed to meet the aspirations of the cricketing fraternity,” Amarnath said.

The other members of Amarnath’s panel who filed nominations for different posts include R. Devraj (secretary), G. Srinivas Rao (vice-president), C. Sanjeev Reddy (treasurer), Chitti Sreedhar (joint secretary) and Sunil Kumar (councillor).

From the PL Srinivas panel which is named as HHCA (Honest, Hardworking Hyderabad Cricket Association), the other nominations include C. Babu Rao (vice-president), R.M. Bhasker (secretary), Rohit Agarwal (joint secretary), Gerard Carr (treasurer) and D.A.J. Walter (councillor).

Mr. Srinivas said that his panel, if elected, would take all necessary measures to clean up “the mess in the HCA”.

“As everyone knows, I am not coming to HCA for any personal benefits. Since, I felt the other members of this group are like-minded and have genuine passion for cricket and the players’ interests at heart, I decided to contribute in my own way to make efforts to regain past glory of Hyderabad cricket,” Srinivas said.

The nominations conclude on October 13 and the scrutiny will be done on October 14. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 16.