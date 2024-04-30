GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘HCA disrespecting Supreme Court’

April 30, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - HYDERABAD

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

“The current elected Apex Council is unfortunately following their predecessors’ route of single-man dictatorship by violating the constitution of HCA which was given by none other than Hon’ble Supreme Court of India,” alleged former Secretary of Hyderabad Cricket Association T. Seshnarayan.

“The fact that the direction of the single member committee of the Supreme Court and the court to appoint Ombudsman and the Ethics Officer and another committee by the Annual General Body was delayed and till today no appointments were made despite the annual general meeting (AGM) held on 18th February 2024 made some recommendations also, are multiple allegations against their administration in the past six months,” Mr Seshnarayan said in a communication on Monday.

“Two representatives of the Apex Council — one woman representative Roma Singh and one male representative R. A. Swaroop — who were elected from respecting cricketing bodies were kept in the dark on the information about the conduct of Apex Council meetings,” he said.

“The general body meeting of HCA held on 18th February 2024 has passed several decisions which are not recorded properly in the minutes of the meeting that have been sent to the Registrar of Societies are concoctions, irrelevant and false decisions. The audio and video recordings available as proof of the same have been put up in the public domain to get clarity on the contentions,” Mr. Seshnarayan said.

“The very spirit of the Lodha Committee recommendations and Supreme Court-approved constitution have been brazenly violated, tampered and disrespected by the current president and secretary,” he said.

