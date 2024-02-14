HCA communicates to affiliated clubs seeking attendance at AGM

February 14, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad Cricket Association president A. Jagan Mohan Rao has sent a communication to the 57 affiliated clubs of HCA to attend the Annual General Meeting to be held at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium here on February 18. It may be mentioned here that these 57 clubs have been barred from contesting elections by the Supreme Court-appointed single Judge Justice (Retd) L. Nageswara Rao on conflict of interest in August 2023. “It is hereby informed that, in consonance with the legal opinion received by the HCA from the honourable Judge of the High Court (retd) the 57 affiliated clubs of HCA as mentioned in the order passed by the single-member committee (dated 31-7-2023) will be permitted to attend and participate in the AGM proposed to be held on February 18,” the HCA chief said in the communication (copy of which is available with The Hindu). “In this connection, the attention of the 57 clubs is invited to Para 22 of the Order of the Single Member Committee dated 31-7-2023 and they are are requested to make the requisite changes (if not already made) to their office-bearers\executive committee members in order to ensure that same are in line with the order dated 31-7-2023 and submit the same to the HCA office on or before February 15 at 5 p.m.,” the president said. “The clubs which have already submitted are requested to furnish a copy of the same for ready reference,” he added. “It is further requested that the 57 clubs, nominate one of the members from their present office-bearers\executive committee to participate in the AGM, duly signed by the present president\secretary of the club, by enclosing a copy of the resolution passed by the club in this regard, along with two passport size photographs for the issuance of the identity cards,” Jagan Mohan Rao said. “In addition to the above affidavit in the specified format is to be submitted by the club duly signed by the present president/secretary of the club affirming the compliance of the order dated 31-7-2023,” the HCA top official said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT