HCA comes into focus in Assembly

February 11, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The affairs of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) came up for discussion in the State Legislative Assembly during the question hour of the ongoing Budget session on Saturday.

Providing answer to a supplementary question raised by ruling party legislator Guvvala Balaraju about the alleged irregularities in HCA, Minister for Excise & Prohibition, Sports & Youth Affairs V.Srinivas Goud said the government was seized of the matter, and is closely observing the functioning of HCA in the light of several accusations and legal cases, some of which are under investigation by the Anti Corruption Bureau.

Reminding that the Supreme Court had constituted a four-member supervisory committee to monitor the HCA’s affairs, Mr. Srinivas Goud assured that the government will make efforts to see that elections are held for the Association soon.

District level cricket associations have been formed by the government under the chairmanship of the respective district collectors, and a letter has been addressed to the HCA asking it to accord membership to the committees along with voting rights, the minister informed. HCA should also establish cricket stadiums in all the districts as per its policy, which needs to be enforced, he said.

It may be recalled that HCA was embroiled in a row with regard to the mismanagement in ticket sale ahead of the India-Australia cricket match in September last year. Government too had taken a serious note of the issue, and warned HCA of action in case of irregularities.

Answering the main question about facilities for sports development, Mr.Srinvas Goud said the government will soon announce its Sports Policy. Efforts are on to develop a total 12,076 sports complexes across the state, with state of the art facilities.

The minister also spoke about the ‘Neera Policy’ to be introduced to promote the non-alcoholic toddy which is said to have great health benefits. A Neera Cafe is being established on the Necklace Road at an estimated cost of ₹12.2 crore. He also spoke about developing Vikarabad and Anantagiri Hills as tourism circuit.