HC verdict on Group-I preliminary exam cancellation historic, says Madhu Yaskhi

September 28, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

‘Question papers got leaked 12 times in the last few months, putting the unemployed youth in a dilemma’

The Hindu Bureau

TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) campaign committee chairman and former MP Madhu Yaskhi said that the Telangana High Court verdict cancelling the TSPSC Group-I preliminary examination was a historic decision.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Wednesday, he said that question papers got leaked 12 times in the last few months, putting the unemployed youth in a dilemma.

He said that the Chief Minister and IT Minister should take responsibility for the lapses in TSPSC functioning, and demanded that whenever the examinations are re-conducted, an age relaxation should be given to candidates.

NSUI State president Balmoori Venkat said that the Congress would always stand and fight for the unemployed youth. He lamented that despite a clear-cut evidence in the question paper leak case, no action has been taken against those responsible.

TPCC official spokesperson Riaz said that the HC observations were a slap on the face of the commission.

