HC verdict on Group-I preliminary exam cancellation historic, says Madhu Yaskhi

September 28, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) campaign committee chairman and former MP Madhu Yaskhi said that the Telangana High Court verdict cancelling the TSPSC Group-I preliminary examination was a historic decision.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Wednesday, he said that question papers got leaked 12 times in the last few months, putting the unemployed youth in a dilemma.

He said that the Chief Minister and IT Minister should take responsibility for the lapses in TSPSC functioning, and demanded that whenever the examinations are re-conducted, an age relaxation should be given to candidates.

NSUI State president Balmoori Venkat said that the Congress would always stand and fight for the unemployed youth. He lamented that despite a clear-cut evidence in the question paper leak case, no action has been taken against those responsible.

TPCC official spokesperson Riaz said that the HC observations were a slap on the face of the commission.