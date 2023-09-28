HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

HC verdict on Group-I preliminary exam cancellation historic, says Madhu Yaskhi

‘Question papers got leaked 12 times in the last few months, putting the unemployed youth in a dilemma’

September 28, 2023 05:00 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) campaign committee chairman and former MP Madhu Yaskhi said that the Telangana High Court verdict cancelling the TSPSC Group-I preliminary examination was a historic decision.

Addressing a press conference in the city on Wednesday, he said that question papers got leaked 12 times in the last few months, putting the unemployed youth in a dilemma.

ALSO READ
Aspirants in limbo as TSPSC group-1 preliminary gets cancelled yet again

Also Read | HC upholds single judge order to cancel Group-I preliminary test

He said that the Chief Minister and IT Minister should take responsibility for the lapses in TSPSC functioning, and demanded that whenever the examinations are re-conducted, an age relaxation should be given to candidates.

NSUI State president Balmoori Venkat said that the Congress would always stand and fight for the unemployed youth. He lamented that despite a clear-cut evidence in the question paper leak case, no action has been taken against those responsible.

TPCC official spokesperson Riaz said that the HC observations were a slap on the face of the commission.

Related Topics

Telangana / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.