HC uphold lawyer’s conviction in scholarship scam, two others acquitted

The conviction of a lawyer K.V.L. Jayasimha, who was arrayed as first accused in the scam of embezzling funds meant for scholarship of SC students, was upheld partially

October 18, 2023 08:00 am | Updated 08:00 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Justice K. Surender of Telangana High Court on Tuesday set aside conviction of two government employees by a trial court in the sensational scam of scholarship for scheduled caste students reported in 2002-03.

The conviction of a lawyer K.V.L. Jayasimha, who was arrayed as first accused in the scam of embezzling funds meant for scholarship of SC students, was upheld partially. While his conviction on criminal conspiracy charge was set aside, the three-year imprisonment awarded to him by the trial court on other charges was confirmed by the judge.

The period of jail term already undergone by the lawyer should be set off. He should be sent to the prison for any remaining period, the verdict said. The conviction of the then Hyderabad District Social Welfare Officer Uradi Santosh Kumar and superintendent Kadimi Venkateshwar Rao was set aside as the prosecution failed to prove the charges against them beyond reasonable doubt, the verdict said.

