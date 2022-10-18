HC to hear TRS plea to remove symbols identical to car

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telangana High Court will on Tuesday hear the writ petition filed by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party seeking removal of eight symbols akin to its symbol of car.

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy on Monday declined to hear the plea which was moved as lunch motion and said it will take up the matter today.

The TRS party’s plea was to delete symbols of camera, chapati roller, road rollers, Doli, soap dish, ship, TV and sewing machine from allotment to candidates in Munugude by-election, contending that these eight symbols are identical to its car symbol.

The petitioner party contended that it had given a representation to election authorities on this October 10 with similar request but for ‘reasons best known’ to them the authorities failed to act upon the matter. The party said in the petition that the symbols shown on EVM machines are too small for proper identification. The eight symbols, when seen in small size, are identical to the TRS symbol of car.

As a result, Illiterate and aged voters intending to vote for TRS candidate are likely to mistake any of those eight symbols for TRS symbol of car and vote for others. The petitioner stated that Independent candidates securing these symbols are getting unusually high number of votes than the candidates of registered parties.

Supporting their contentions, the TRS cited the number of votes secured by Independent candidates and those of registered party candidates in some previous elections.

According to it, Independent candidates with road roller symbol in 2018 general election in Huzurabad, Sirpur, Dornakal and Muguodu Assembly constituencies got 4,330, 4,039, 4,117 and 3,569 votes as against 1,036, 5,.379, 1,361 and 743 votes secured by candidates of CPM, BSP, CPM and BSP respectively.

The petitioner maintained that it’s the bounded duty of the Election Commission of India to ensure there is no confusion in party of the polling process. It stated in the plea that the ECI had deleted the road roller symbol in 2011 from the list of free symbols. Surprisingly, the symbol was being allotted to Independent candidates.

The party requested the HC to instruct the ECI to delete the eight symbols from allotment list in Munugode by-election and in elections in near future. If the eight symbols are taken out, it would result in a serious miscarriage of justice to it, the party said.