HC to hear State appeal against transfer of MLAs’ poaching attempt case to CBI

January 04, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Judge ‘travelled much outside the scope and ambit of the writ petition’, says the government

Marri Ramu

Even though there was no prayer to quash Special Investigation Team (SIT), the same was granted by the single judge transferring the case of attempt to poach four BRS MLAs.

Citing this and many other grounds, the State government moved the Telangana High Court appealing against the judgment delivered by the single judge quashing the SIT and transferring the case to CBI. The two appeal pleas are likely to be heard by a bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji on Thursday.

The entire investigation carried out by the SIT in the MLAs’ poaching attempt case was brought to naught with the single judge quashing the SIT, said the government in the plea. Observing that the judge ‘travelled much outside the scope and ambit of the writ petition’, the government said the investigation conducted by the SIT and earlier by Rajendranagar Assistant Commissioner of Police was dismissed without prayer or justification.

The petitioner (State government) said in the plea that the single judge categorically held that the First Information Report disclosed information of the commission of the offence and investigation was bound to be done in accordance with law. This being the position, the judge should not have interfered at all with the investigation, the petitioner said.

It is a settled principle of law that a person, against whom allegations of malafide are made, should be made a party in the petition. However, the accused in the poaching attempt case failed to make Chief Minister as party in the plea against whom allegations were made.

The government said the judge ought to have considered that an accused cannot have a right to seek transfer of investigation of a case from one agency to another. The extraordinary power to transfer probe of a case to CBI cannot be a matter of routine. The exceptional circumstances are a sine qua non for exercising such power are not existent in MLAs poaching attempt case, the government said.

