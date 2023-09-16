Telangana HC to hear food poisoning in hostels case on Sept 18

September 16, 2023 07:03 am | Updated 07:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court will hear the pleas over the recent instances of food poisoning in government hostels resulting in hospitalisation of nearly 200 girls in different parts of the State on September 18.

Advocate Chikkudu Prabhakar, appearing before a Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar, mentioned that several students residing in hostels maintained by the government fell ill due to food poisoning.

“Some of them are admitted to the intensive care unit for treatment,” Mr. Prabhakar told the Bench. The lawyer said the students falling sick in Morthad in Nizamabad district, Devaruppala of Janagaon district and Amrabad of Nagarkurnool district spoke volumes of the negligent attitude of the government.

He brought it to the Bench’s notice that already a PIL was filed in the High Court about the conditions of the students residing in hostels run by the government and notices were issued. The Bench headed by the Chief Justice decided to hear the matter on Tuesday.

In a separate matter, the Bench sought reply from the State Government over the implementation of the rule mandating setting up rain harvesting pits in all proposed new buildings in the State. As per the two-decade rule, the municipal authorities were not supposed to grant building permissions unless the rain harvesting pits were installed.

The Bench raised this query while hearing a PIL filed in 2005. Expressing dissatisfaction over enforcement of the rule, the Chief Justice wanted to know the stand of the government on the matter and adjourned the hearing to October 5.