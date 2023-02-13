HC tells State not to revive Kamareddy master plan without its permission

February 13, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Monday directed the State government not to revive Government Order 199 pertaining to master plan of Kamareddy municipality without its permission.

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji gave this direction while hearing a PIL petition seeking setting aside of the GO filed by Prajashanthi party president K.A. Paul. During the previous hearing, the bench instructed the government to take a call on annulling the GO by February 13 in the backdrop of the Kamareddy municipality passing a resolution to withdraw the master plan.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, Government Pleader Nagshwar Rao informed the bench that the authorities of the Town Planning department decided to keep the master plan for development of Kamareddy in abeyance till further orders. The CJ sought to know why the plan was kept in abeyance instead of availing the option of withdrawing it.

The bench directed the government not to revive the GO without permission of the court.

In a separate case, Justice P. Madhavi Devi of the HC issued notices to the State government in a writ petition filed by BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao of Dubbak constituency seeking a direction to the government to release Special Development Fund to his constituency.

The notices were issued to Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries of Planning, Roads and Buildings and General Administration Directorate and Collectors of Medak and Siddipet districts. The judge directed the officials to respond to the issues raised by the MLA within three weeks by filing counter-affidavits.

During the previous hearing, Additional Advocate General J. Ramchander Rao contended that the petition was not maintainable as judiciary could not intervene on such matters. The SDF, which was under the control of Chief Minister, would be sanctioned by the Finance department.

Advocate B. Rachna Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, submitted to the bench that the government was deliberately not sanctioning the SDF to Dubbak constituency while the same was allocated to the adjacent Assembly constituencies of Siddipet and Gajwel.