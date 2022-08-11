HC tells police to consider Chikoti’s police protection plea

August 11, 2022 19:34 IST

Real estate businessman claimed he had threat to his life and sought police protection

Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to consider the representation of Chikoti Praveen, who is facing a case registered by Enforcement Directorate authorities, seeking police security.

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti of the HC passed this direction, after hearing a writ petition filed by real estate businessman Praveen, who claimed that he had threat to his life and sought police protection. Mr. Praveen, who is facing a case registered by the ED under Foreign Exchange Management Act, told the court that ED authorities raided his house, office, farmhouse and other places on July 29 and 30.

The petitioner also stated that he had appeared before the ED authorities after receiving summons from them. He said he had cooperated with the investigators by presenting himself before them for two days. Claiming that he had been receiving threats from some persons and was unable to identify who they were, Mr. Praveen said he had sent letters to the DGP, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Saidabad police station Inspector and others seeking police protection in the backdrop of threats to his life.

“I have come to know that the respondent authorities are not willing to extend their security as it will lead to political controversies and they do not want to involve in my controversies by providing security to me and my family members,” Mr. Praveen said in his writ petition.

In the wake of serious threat to him and his family members, the petitioner could not wait longer having sent representation to police officers five days ago and hence knocked the doors of the HC, his counsel said. The lawyer said that it was bounden duty of the police protect lives of people who are in danger.

Police officers not providing security to Mr. Praveen and his family members to shield themselves from controversies was arbitrary and illegal, the counsel said. The judge instructed the DGP and other respondents to take a call on the petitioner’s representation within a week.