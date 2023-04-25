HC takes up letter over Preethi’s death as PIL plea, issues notices to government

April 25, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, issued notices to the State government over the death of post-graduate medico Preethi Dharavat, having taken up a letter as Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition.

The letter was written by Telangana Scheduled Tribe Employees’ Welfare Association president M. Mallaih to the HC. He sought several directions, including registration of murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and payment of compensation of ₹10 crore to the late Preethi’s family.

A Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N. Tukaramji, taking up the letter as PIL plea, instructed the government to file a counter affidavit in the matter. Notices were issued to respondents, Principal Secretary of Medical and Health department, Director of Medical Education, Warangal Police Commissioner, Kakatiya Medical College principal and Head of Department of Anaesthesia of KMC.

Mr. Mallaiah, in his letter, stated that Preethi, who joined MD (anaesthesia) programme, had been harassed by second year students headed by Saif since December 2022. According to him, they ragged Ms. Preethi by passing comments on tribal caste and reservation policy. She had complained about this to college principal and the HoD but there was no response from them.

She informed her parents about the issue. Her father complained to the principal, HoD and the local police. They did not take any action, according to Mr. Mallaiah. According to him, Mr. Saif and others bore a grudge against Ms. Preethi over these complaints. He stated that on February 21, 2023, Saif and others administered poisonous injects on the PG medico.

The medico fell unconscious and was rushed to KMC. For better treatment, she was shifted to NIMS in Hyderabad, where she died while undergoing treatment on February 26.

Mr. Mallaiah wanted the HC to instruct police to invoke provisions of the Prevention of Atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act along with issuing an FIR of murder case. He requested the court to assign investigation of the case to the CBI under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court or HC.

The Bench posted the matter to July 28 for next hearing.