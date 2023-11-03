HC takes suo motu The Hindu story on Gandhi morgue as PIL petition

November 03, 2023 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Thursday has taken up suo motu a news report published by The Hindu over dead bodies getting rotten at Gandhi hospital mortuary as PIL petition.

A Bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Laxmi Narayana Alishetty will hear the suo motu taken up PIL plea on Friday. The report published in The Hindu stated that dead bodies were getting decayed as some of the cold storage boxes at Gandhi hospital mortuary were not functioning.

Of the 60 cold storage boxes available at the morgue, only 25 were in working condition. With more than half of such boxes not working, bodies of victims in suspicious death cases, road accidents and unidentified persons were getting rotten. The foul smell emanating from these bodies getting decomposed due to non-availability of cold storage boxes was making it difficult for the doctors, para medical staff and police personnel to discharge their duties at the mortuary.

ADVERTISEMENT

The High Court had made Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Medical and Health department, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and the Chief Superintendent of Gandhi hospital as respondents. The court is likely to pass instructions to the government after hearing the suo motu taken up PIL petition which was listed as fourth item on Friday at the First Court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.