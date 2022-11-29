  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Ecuador vs Senegal LIVE: Valencia shrugs off injury, starts

HC suspends police cancellation of Y.S. Sharmila foot march

Police cancelled permission without issuing any show cause notice, petitioner contended

November 29, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Tuesday suspended the notice issued by police cancelling the foot march of YSR Telangana party president Y.S. Sharmila in Narsampet of Warangal district the previous day.

He passed the direction after hearing a writ petition filed by YSR Telangana party by way of lunch motion. Advocate P. V. Sai Krishna appearing for the petitioner contended that police cancelled permission to the foot march without issuing any show cause notice.

Observing that cancellation of permission without issuing prior notice was against principles of natural justice, the judge suspended the notice. The judge gave liberty to the petitioner to approach police for extension of the foot march and public meeting if the party intended to continue the programme even after Tuesday.

