March 21, 2024 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST - hyderabad

Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday suspended ad-hoc appointment of Dr. N. Vani as Director of Medical Education. Pronouncing order in a writ petition filed by Dr. A. Narendra Kumar, the Judge directed the State government to fill up the post of DME strictly in accordance with law.