Telangana High Court summons Ramannapet VDC chairman over social boycott charge

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed Peerla Suresh Kumar, president of Ramannapet Village Development Committee (VDC) in Velpur mandal of Nizamabad district, to personally appear before the court on Monday in a writ petition related to the alleged social boycott of Mudiraj community.

The judge passed the order while hearing the writ petition filed by members of Mudiraj community in the village, who alleged that the VDC, led by Mr. Kumar, socially boycotted them and their entire community for not allowing it to mine sand from their Peddamma temple land in the village and store it on the premises. They claimed that the temple was constructed by their community on land allotted to them by the village panchayat.

A vacation bench of the HC had earlier directed the secretary of Nizamabad District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to file a report on the matter. According to this report, the VDC had high-handedly boycotted the Mudiraj community. “Even though police and revenue officials declared that there is no such boycott, presently the boycott is still continuing,” stated the report by the DLSA secretary. Based on this, the vacation court judge instructed the officials to take action against the persons responsible for the social boycott.

Subsequently, the tahasildar presented a report to the HC, stating that everything returned to normalcy in Ramannapet village and that there was no social boycott of Mudiraj community. However, the petitioners’ counsel, Ramesh Chilla, vehemently opposed the tahsildar’s report, arguing that the contents of the report were far from truth. Mr. Ramesh contended that the social boycott was still going on in Ramanappet village. He also told the court that VDC had taken a decision to take back the land given to Mudiraj community on lease.

After hearing the counsel’s argument, the judge passed the order seeking the appearance of the VDC chairman on Monday.