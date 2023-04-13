HC summons Inspector in contempt case, directs DGP to furnish details of cameras in all police stations

April 13, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Director General of Police to file an affidavit explaining the status of installation of CCTV cameras in all police stations of the State in compliance with Supreme Court directions.

The judge passed this order after hearing a contempt of court petition filed by a businessman from Karimnagar Nuguri Vamshikrishna alleging that Karimnagar two town police station Inspector Lakshmi Babu had manhandled him after illegally detaining him in the police station in a property matter. The petitioner contended that the footage of CCTV cameras in the police station would confirm his illegal detention from 11 a.m. on August 10 of 2022 to 9 a.m. on August 11, 2022.

After hearing his plea, the judge instructed the police department to present the footage of the cameras in the police station to the court in a compact disc. The petitioner moved the HC again by filing a contempt case as the police failed to furnish video footage of the cameras of the said dates.

The police filed a counter affidavit stating that the cameras were installed in November of 2022. The petitioner countered the police claim by presenting photos of the police station released by Karimnagar Police Commissioner which confirmed existence of cameras in August of 2022. The police station was declared a model police station with the installation of surveillance cameras in 2018, the petitioner contended.

The judge rejected the Inspector’s contention that no cameras were installed in the police station till November of 2022. Justice Vinod Kumar noted that the submission of government counsel that work of installing cameras in police stations was being done in phases was contemptuous in the backdrop of the apex court’s instructions to States to file compliance report of cameras installation before March 29, 2023.

While instructing the Inspector to personally appear before the court on April 21, the judge ordered the DGP to file affidavit about status of installation cameras in all police stations in the State. The judge also directed the Karimnagar District Level Oversight Committee (nodal authority for installation of cameras) to file a separate affidavit with details of installation of cameras in Karimnagar two town police station since it was declared a model police station by police officials.