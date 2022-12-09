HC summons CS in PIL plea over Hill Fort Palace

December 09, 2022 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court on Friday summoned Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to appear before it on December 23 to explain the status of the work relating to restoration and conservation of Hill Fort Palace, a heritage structure, in Hyderabad.

A bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy, hearing a PIL petition seeking conservation of the coveted heritage building, took serious exception to the response of the officials concerned in the matter. Proceedings were issued to undertake works to conserve the heritage structure in February of 2020, after the PIL plea was filed.

“After more than two-and-a-half years, no tangible steps have been taken by the State and its officials,” the bench noted. During the previous hearing on November 22, the bench instructed the State to explain steps taken for restoration of the palace along with a timeline to start the work.

When the matter came up for hearing on Friday, Special Government Pleader Harender Pershad presented a letter written by Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation Limited managing director to Advocate General stating that the Corporation was instructed to clean the palace. Along with the letter, some photographs were annexed as a proof of cleaning operations at the palace.

The bench observed that the persons in the photographs seen holding the brooms “are well-dressed and gives an impression that they are employees of the Corporation or of some government undertaking”. The bench remarked that “summoning of the officials to the court has become a useless formality as these officers are either incompetent or are not at all interested in carrying out the work which is the subject matter of the PIL”.

The bench also noted that the HC was misled all these with the officials stating that the government was moved for sanctioning ₹ 50 crore for restoration and conservation of the palace. But “in reality nothing has been done,” the bench noted. The bench instructed K.S. Sreenivasa Raju, Secretary Transport, Roads and Buildings and in-charge secretary of Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture, T.K. Sreedevi, Finance Secretary, Lokesh Kumar, GHMC Commissioner, B. Manohar Rao, managing director (Full Additional Charge) TTDC, S. Bala Krishna HMDA Director (Planning) and Arvind Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development.

Barring Mr. Arvind Kumar, other officers appeared before the bench on Friday.