HC stays SIT notices to BJP top functionary

November 25, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justice K. Surender of Telangana High Court on Friday passed an interim order staying till December 5 the notices issued by Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the four TRS MLAs’ poaching attempt case to BJP national general secretary B.L. Santosh.

“Prima facie, this court finds the requirements to be mentioned in notice under Section 41A of Criminal Procedure Code were missing in the notices issued to the person,” the judge said while passing the direction. He was hearing criminal petition moved in the form of lunch motion by Mr. Santosh seeking to quash the notices issued by the SIT to him to appear before it for questioning in the poaching attempt case.

Justice Surender noted that the requirement under Section 41A of Cr.P.C. is complete when the investigating agency explains in its petition the ground or complaint against the noticee. There must be reasonable suspicion against such person. Credible information should also be available to summon that person.

Notice cannot be issued if such requirements are not met with, the judge said. Senior counsel Desai Prakash Reddy, appearing for the petitioner, contended that nowhere Mr. Santosh was arrayed as accused in the case of MLAs’ poaching attempt case. There was no credible information against the top BJP functionary with the SIT either, he argued.

Language objected

Advocate General B.S. Prasad told the bench that the SIT had filed a memo in the ACB court arraying Mr. Santosh as an accused in the case. The SIT was in possession of voluminous material containing crucial details of Mr. Santosh’s links to the case.

Evidence suggesting that the three accused in the case (Ramachandra Bharathi, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji) made calls to Mr. Santosh was available with the SIT, the AG said. Mr. Prakash Reddy took objection to the AG’s contention that Mr. Santosh was desperate to wriggle out of the case stating that it was not fair to use harsh words against his client without presenting any explicit information.

Case against IT official

In a separate matter, Justice K. Surender stayed all further proceedings in a criminal case registered by Bowenpally police against Deputy Director of Income Tax (Investigation) C. M. D. Ratnakar. The case was registered against Mr. Ratnakar based on a complaint lodged by Bhadra Reddy, son of Telangana Minister Ch. Malla Reddy, in connection with the searches conducted by IT officials at the Minister’s residence in Bowenpally.

The IT official filed the criminal petition by moving lunch motion which was heard by the judge during the post lunch session. The matter was posted after four weeks for next hearing.