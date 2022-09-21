HC stays proceedings against Cyberabad Police Commissioner

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 21, 2022 01:12 IST

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Ujjal Bhuyan had passed an interim direction staying the proceedings of a case being heard by a local court in Mahbubnagar against Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra and Petbasheerabad Inspector Ramesh.

The local court in Mahbubnagar had taken cognisance of a petition filed by one Ch .Raghavendra who alleged that Cyberabad police had implicated him in a false case and issued summons to over 18 persons, including Mr. Ravindra and Mr. Ramesh.

CJ Bhuyan heard the criminal petitions filed by the Commissioner and the inspector three days ago and passed interim directions staying the proceedings of the local court in Mahbubnagar. The matter was posted to December 2 for the next hearing.

