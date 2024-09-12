HC stays PGCIL order restraining TGSPDCL from power deals

Justice C.V. Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court, on Thursday, stayed till October 17 the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL)’s order restraining Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) from participating in power deals.

The TGSPDCL knocked the doors of the HC by moving a lunch motion nearly towards the end of the afternoon session of the Bench challenging the PGCIL’s order issued earlier in the day.

The judge directed Deputy Solicitor General of India Gadi Praveen Kumar to communicate the HC Bench’s order to the Central government forthwith. The Bench instructed PGCIL and Power Finance Corporation Consulting Limited to permit TGSPDCL to participate in power trade till the next hearing.

The petitioner contended the issue of penalty of ₹261.31 crore towards relinquishment charges on the distribution company. The judge said that prima facie, the Bench was of the opinion that the respondents did not have any power to restrain the power distribution company from participating in power exchanges and trade since the matter was under the consideration of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).

TGSPDCL, which distributes power in the State, applied for Long Term Access (LTA) Corridor to PGCIL for 2,000 mega watt capacity. But, eventually requested it to grant only 1,000 MW power supply stating that it could not enter into Power Purchase Agreement for the balance of 1,000 MW.

While the corporation relinquished the 1,000 MW power supply, it raised a demand for ₹261.31 crore towards relinquishment charges. This was decided by CERC through an order on March 8, 2019. Based on the representation of the petitioner company, the Commission directed the PGCIL to furnish details of long-term customers like TGSPDCL. It also filed another petition with the Commission seeking an order to stay the direction demanding relinquishment charges.

The matter is pending adjudication and would be heard again on October 17.