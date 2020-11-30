HC stays govt move on non-hereditary trust boards of temples

HYDERABAD

30 November 2020 22:11 IST

Only Dharmik Parishad has right, says petitioner

Justice A. Rajasekhar Reddy of Telangana High Court on Monday passed interim direction staying all further proceedings related to constitution of non-hereditary trust boards to temples in the State.

The order was passed after admitting a writ petition filed by Telangana State Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions Founder Trustees Association. It would apply to temples within the annual income range of ₹ 25 lakh to ₹1 crore.

The State government issued GO No. 227 on this September 9, inviting applications for forming non-hereditary trust boards to temples in the State. This was against constitutional provisions. It was also contradictory to the Supreme Court verdict delivered in 1996 in Pannalal Bansilal Pitti and others vs State of Andhra Pradesh, the petitioner said.

Advertising

Advertising

Petitioner’s cousnel Deepak Misra said the power to make such appointment is vested with Dharmik Parishad under the Endowments Act. The State government cannot take away the said power. He argued that only Dharmik Parishad had the power to constitute any bodies under the Act.