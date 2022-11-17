HC sets aside Warangal Collector memo stating MLA selects Dalit Bandhu scheme beneficiaries

November 17, 2022 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Observing that the District Level Committee on Dalit Bandhu scheme has to consider applications without any recommendation of an MLA, Justice P. Madhavi Devi of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed Warangal District Collector to refer applications of four persons belonging to Scheduled Castes to the Committee.

Pronouncing common order in writ petitions filed by four Dalits stating that they were being discriminated in selection as beneficiaries of the scheme, the judge instructed the committee concerned to verify and consider applications of the petitions in accordance with the guidelines issued by the State government. The applications must be considered in order of preference.

The petitioners from Warangal district stated they had applied for Dalit Bandhu scheme but the authorities concerned had not considered their requests to consider them for sanction of financial assistance under the scheme. They charged that they were not being considered to avail the benefits of the scheme since they did not belong to the political party of the local legislator.

This was not fair and the action of the authorities was arbitrary, the petitioners’ counsel Rapolu Anand Bhaskar argued before the bench. The government counsel contended that there was no political interference in selection of beneficiaries under the scheme.

Justice P. Madhavi Devi, in the order, said the memos issued by Warangal district Collector on this March 17 was illegal. The Collector said in the memo that it was the local MLA who was going to select the beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu scheme and not the Collector.

The judge set aside the memo issued by the Collector and instructed the latter to refer the applications of the four petitioners to the Committee concerned.