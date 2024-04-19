HC sends notices to Centre, State over age restriction for school admissions

April 19, 2024 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court, on Friday, issued notices to the Central and State governments over a PIL petition seeking to declare the recent Central government’s rule of fixing six years as the age for admission into first standard as arbitrary and unconstitutional.

P. Pareekshith Reddy of Injapur in Ranga Reddy district filed the plea and wanted the HC to strike down the rule issued by the Centre. The petitioner wanted the HC to instruct the Central and State governments to relax the age limit for students getting admitted to the first class in schools and wanted restoration of the age limit followed before the new rule.

The petitioner also wanted the HC to direct the Central government to conduct scientific studies and research on issues related to children getting addicted to electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, if they were not sent to schools till they reach the age of six.

HC stays suspension of SERP, IKP employees

The Telangana High Court, on Friday, passed an order staying the suspension of 10 employees of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and District Rural Development Authority-Indira Kanthi Patham (IKP). The 10 petitioners were among the 106 employees of SERP and IKP who were suspended by the government on charges that they participated in an election campaign for BRS nominee Venkatram Reddy from Medak LS constituency.

Govt. told to provide one plus one security cover to BJP candidate

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the HC, on Friday, directed the State government to provide one plus one security cover to BJP’s Warangal Lok Sabha nominee A. Ramesh. The BJP candidate moved the HC challenging the government’s decision to withdraw gunmen security for him.